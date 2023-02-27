Russia, Algeria Discuss Cooperation Between Security Services - Security Council

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Algerian security officials have discussed cooperation between the countries' law enforcement and intelligence agencies during an official meeting in Algiers, the Russian Security Council said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev and Algerian security officials have discussed cooperation between the countries' law enforcement and intelligence agencies during an official meeting in Algiers, the Russian Security Council said on Monday.

"Nikolai Patrushev met with Said Chanegriha, the chief of staff of the Algerian People's National Army, and M'henna Djebbar, the director general of the Directorate of Documentation and External Security.

The parties discussed issues of interaction between law enforcement agencies and special services, as well as other issues of the Russian-Algerian security cooperation," the Russian Security Council's statement read.

Patrushev regularly holds meetings with counterparts from Algeria. In April 2022, Russia and Algeria held security consultations in Moscow during which the parties outlined plans for further cooperation in the field of information security.