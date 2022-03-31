MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Moscow greatly appreciates the United Nations humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine and the Donbas republics, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the second convoy organized by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the World Food Program and the United Nations Children's Fund left the city of Dnipro for Kharkiv. The mission helped deliver and distribute roughly 100 tonnes of aid, including food and medicine.

"Moscow attaches great importance to comprehensive humanitarian assistance to the civilian population of Ukraine, the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics without politicization and with the necessary level of security.

We consider continuation and development of coordination with the UN and other relevant international organizations to be crucial," the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has discussed the situation in Ukraine and Donbas, including the issues of setting up humanitarian corridors and helping refugees, with the International Committee of the Red Cross President Peter Maurer.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. The Russian defense ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.