Russia, ASEAN Agree to Boost Energy Security Cooperation, Promote Low-Carbon Technologies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed to strengthen cooperation on energy security and to promote low-carbon and energy-efficient technologies.

"ASEAN Member States and the Russian Federation shall endeavour to pursue cooperation in the following areas: ...

Strengthen cooperation to pursue energy security and sustainability through institutional capacity building and increasing private sector engagement and through joint research collaboration, development, production and use of renewable and alternative energy sources as well as promotion of all energy sources, including renewable and alternative energy sources, as well as promotion of sustainable energy, low carbon and energy efficient technologies," the comprehensive plan of action for 2021-2025 read.