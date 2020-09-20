Russia, Belarus Looking to Activate Integration 'Road Maps' - Union State Secretary

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) Russia and Belarus are looking to boost activity to implement a series of integration "road maps," State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Grigory Rapota told Sputnik on Sunday, adding that a planned high-level meeting later in September will give this process added impetus.

"After they [the road maps] were prepared, there was a pause due to various circumstances ... As of right now, it was proposed to intensify our activities on some of the road maps, although this decision has not yet been made. We have a meeting of the high-level group this month, and perhaps it will give added impetus to our work on these road maps," Rapota said during an appearance on the Belarus-1 broadcaster.

Russia and Belarus signed the Treaty on the Creation of the Union State on December 8, 1999.