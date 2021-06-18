Russia, Belarus Share Common Vision of How to Move Forward on All Fronts - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Moscow and Minsk have a common vision of how to further cooperate and advance in all spheres, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei.

The Belarusian minister is currently on a two-day working visit to Moscow that kicked off on Thursday.

"As I understand, we have a common vision of how to move forward on all fronts, including integration issues, including foreign policy coordination in an environment that is very difficult in today's world," Lavrov said.

Commenting on the preliminary negotiations held on Thursday, the minister said that they had discussed in detail key tasks that the Russian and Belarusian presidents assigned to their foreign ministries.

"Today, we are to have a conversation on a number of topics in an expanded format. I hope it will be productive, as always," Lavrov added.

On Thursday, Lavrov and Makei met with ambassadors of the member-states of the Commonwealth of Independent States to discuss the results of the Russian-US summit held the day before in Geneva.