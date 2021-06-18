UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Belarus Share Common Vision Of How To Move Forward On All Fronts - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 02:26 PM

Russia, Belarus Share Common Vision of How to Move Forward on All Fronts - Lavrov

Moscow and Minsk have a common vision of how to further cooperate and advance in all spheres, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2021) Moscow and Minsk have a common vision of how to further cooperate and advance in all spheres, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei.

The Belarusian minister is currently on a two-day working visit to Moscow that kicked off on Thursday.

"As I understand, we have a common vision of how to move forward on all fronts, including integration issues, including foreign policy coordination in an environment that is very difficult in today's world," Lavrov said.

Commenting on the preliminary negotiations held on Thursday, the minister said that they had discussed in detail key tasks that the Russian and Belarusian presidents assigned to their foreign ministries.

"Today, we are to have a conversation on a number of topics in an expanded format. I hope it will be productive, as always," Lavrov added.

On Thursday, Lavrov and Makei met with ambassadors of the member-states of the Commonwealth of Independent States to discuss the results of the Russian-US summit held the day before in Geneva.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Visit Minsk Vladimir Putin Geneva All

Recent Stories

TECNO brings exciting discount offers on Daraz Mob ..

9 minutes ago

Accidentally fired bullet kills child in Charsadda ..

3 minutes ago

Lavrov Hopes Situation With Russian National Sapeg ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow records 9,056 new Covid cases, a pandemic h ..

3 minutes ago

UNHCR calls on world leaders to act to reverse the ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom near Turb ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.