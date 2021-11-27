UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Firmly Rejecting Idea Of Holding Summit For Democracy - Ambassadors To US

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 08:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Russia and China are firmly rejecting the US idea to hold the Summit for Democracy as it creates new dividing lines in the international community which contradicts the development of the modern world, the countries' ambassadors to the US said in a joint article published in National Interest.

On Tuesday, the United States unveiled a list of 110 countries invited to attend a democracy summit on December 9-10. Russia and China are not invited to take part in the summit.

"The United States will be hosting the online Summit for Democracy on December 9-10, 2021, empowering itself to define who is to attend the event and who is not, who is a "democratic country" and who is not eligible for such status," the ambassadors - Anatoly Antonov and Qin Gang - said.

"An evident product of its Cold-War mentality, this will stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world, creating new 'dividing lines.' This trend contradicts the development of the modern world. It is impossible to prevent the shaping of a global polycentric architecture but could strain the objective process. China and Russia firmly reject this move," the diplomats added.

