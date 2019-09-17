UrduPoint.com
Russia, China To Create Data Center For Moon, Deep Space Exploration - Gov't Resolution

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Russia and China plan to cooperate in the creation of a joint data center for the exploration of the Moon and deep space, the government said in a statement published on the legal acts portal.

According to the document, the government, in coordination with Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos and the Russian Foreign Ministry, gave permission to negotiate an agreement with China "on cooperation in the creation of a joint data center for the exploration of the Moon and deep space."

