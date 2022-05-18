UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Russia Closes Office of Canada's CBC in Moscow, Cancels Visas of Journalists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) As a response to Ottawa's actions, Russia closes the office of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CB)C, canceling the accreditations and visas of journalists, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We have repeatedly warned about this.

We said that unilateral restrictive measures that violate the principles of freedom of speech and impede the normal operation of the Russian media will not go unanswered. It should be clear to everyone that our reaction is inevitable and will affect every similar case. In this regard, a decision was made on the introduction of retaliatory measures in connection with the actions of Canada, namely the closure of the Moscow office of the Canadian state broadcasting corporation (CB)C, including the cancellation of accreditations and Russian visas of its journalists," Zakharova said at a briefing.

