UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Completes Tests Of New Advanced Torpedo - Developer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

Russia Completes Tests of New Advanced Torpedo - Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Russia's Tactical Missiles Corporation has completed the state tests of the new advanced torpedo and of the guided 250 kilogram (155 mile)-caliber bomb, the director general of the weapon manufacturer has told reporters.

"This year, we have completed the state tests of the advanced torpedo and of the 250 kilogram-caliber bomb, documents are now being prepared," Boris Obnosov told reporters.

He recalled that the corporation had delivered to the Russian armed forces the Oniks supersonic anti-ship cruise missile in 2019, also providing military districts across the country with the Bastion mobile coastal defense missile systems equipped with Oniks.

According to Obnosov, the Tactical Missiles Corporation cooperates efficiently with the JSC Sukhoi Company, coordinating plans on equipping the Su-57 jet fighter "almost every month."

Related Topics

Russia Mobile Company 2019 Weapon

Recent Stories

Turkish President to address joint session of parl ..

28 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 14, 2020 in Pakistan

58 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Foreign Minister Denies Rumors of Crown Prin ..

10 hours ago

US Files Superseding Indictment Against Huawei - C ..

10 hours ago

Universities' linkages with corporate sector enabl ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.