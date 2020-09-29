Russia Concerned About Use of Heavy Weapons in Nagorno-Karabakh - Envoy to OSCE

Russia is seriously concerned about the widespread use of heavy weapons and armored vehicles in Nagorno-Karabakh, Alexander Lukashevich, Russia's permanent representative to the OSCE, said on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the OSCE Permanent Council met for an emergency meeting over the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Russia is extremely concerned about the ongoing large-scale hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. We are seriously concerned about the widespread use of heavy weapons and armored vehicles by the parties, about information on the killed and wounded, including among the civilian population," Lukashevich said at the meeting.

Russia considers it necessary to immediately and completely cease fire and stabilize the situation in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Lukashevich said.

"The ceasefire must be restored and unconditionally observed in the future," he added.

Russia calls on Yerevan and Baku to immediately start negotiations to de-escalate the confrontation and resume a peaceful dialogue on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, he said.