Russia Concerned Over Developments in Sudan - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) Russia is concerned over political tensions in Sudan and hopes that the country will overcome the crisis soon, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We are undoubtedly concerned, we, of course, would like to see the prompt return of the situation in the country to the constitutional track.

We, of course, call on all parties to exercise restraint. Indeed, Sudan is very important for us in terms of the development of our relations in various fields, and we are very closely watching what is happening there," Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow hopes that Sudan will overcome the crisis soon and without casualties.