Russia Concerned Over Situation in Belarus - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Russia is concerned over the situation in Belarus, which saw several days of protests after the presidential election, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

"We are concerned over the information about incidents of breach of public order in the streets of some Belarusian cities after the presidential election," Zakharova said.

Moscow hopes that the situation will stabilize soon, the spokeswoman said.

"We can see unprecedented pressure put on the Belarusian authorities by some foreign partners. There are some clear attempts to interfere in the affairs of a sovereign state in order to divide the society and destabilize," Zakharova told a briefing.

Any attempts to find a "Russian trace" in the organization of unrest in Belarus are groundless, the spokeswoman said.