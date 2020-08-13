UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Concerned Over Situation In Belarus - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 07:34 PM

Russia Concerned Over Situation in Belarus - Foreign Ministry

Russia is concerned over the situation in Belarus, which saw several days of protests after the presidential election, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Russia is concerned over the situation in Belarus, which saw several days of protests after the presidential election, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said Thursday.

"We are concerned over the information about incidents of breach of public order in the streets of some Belarusian cities after the presidential election," Zakharova said.

Moscow hopes that the situation will stabilize soon, the spokeswoman said.

"We can see unprecedented pressure put on the Belarusian authorities by some foreign partners. There are some clear attempts to interfere in the affairs of a sovereign state in order to divide the society and destabilize," Zakharova told a briefing.

Any attempts to find a "Russian trace" in the organization of unrest in Belarus are groundless, the spokeswoman said.

Related Topics

Election Russia Belarus

Recent Stories

UAE-Netherlands Political Consultation Committee d ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 13 Aug 2 ..

42 minutes ago

Russia's Yandex Says Officers Came to Minsk Office ..

42 minutes ago

"People's Square" beautiful recreational place to ..

42 minutes ago

Belarus Hopes for Long-Term Cooperation With Inter ..

45 minutes ago

Emirates launches an airbridge between Dubai and L ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.