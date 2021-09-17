Russia Confirms 19,905 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) Russia recorded 19,905 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 19,594 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,234,425, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 19,905 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,693 cases (8.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.28%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,537 daily infections, up from 2,479 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 1,738 cases, up from 1,653, and the Moscow region with 837 cases, up from 768.

The response center reported 791 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 794 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 196,626.

In the same 24 hours, 16,619 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 17,326 the day before, bringing the total to 6,469,017.