Russia Confirms 37,156 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) Russia has confirmed 37,156 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,257,068, the response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 37,156 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,439 cases (6.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.4%.

Moscow registered 3,371 new COVID-19 cases. The Russian capital was followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,714 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,777 new cases.

The response center reported a record 1,254 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 260,335.

In the same 24 hours, 36,004 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 7,956,254.

