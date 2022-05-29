Russia Confirms 4,188 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Operational Headquarters
Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2022 | 05:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) Russia has reported 4,188 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Russian operational headquarters to combat the spread of COVID-19 said on Sunday.
According to the statement, the number of hospitalizations per day has amounted to 1,001 people, decreasing by 52.
5% compared to the previous day.
The number of the confirmed cases of the COVID-19 infection in Russia in a week has reached the minimum since the end of April 2020, according to the operational headquarters.