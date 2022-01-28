UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 98,040 New COVID-19 Cases, 673 Deaths - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 98,040 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 88,816 on Thursday, and 673 deaths, up from 665 the day before, the Federal response center said on Friday.

"In total, 98,040 new cases were detected.

In the past 24 hours, 673 people have died," the center said.

In addition, the response center said that 14,046 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, which demonstrates a 9.7% increase when compared to the day before.

In the same period, 29,506 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.

>