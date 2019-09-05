Russia Considering Aid Deliveries to North Korea Via Special Channels - Ambassador

Russia is studying an opportunity of delivering humanitarian aid to North Korea via special channels between the two countries, as the food situation in the eastern Asian nation remains difficult, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora told Sputnik on Thursday

"Our country regularly provides North Korea with humanitarian aid via the World Food Programme and other international organizations. We are studying an opportunity to deliver aid in a bilateral format as the food situation remains difficult here. Last year, the harvest was worse than on average and this year, according to our estimations, the harvest will further decrease. A powerful blow to the crops was inflicted by the heavy drought, called 'royal' by the Koreans, which was followed by typhoons that flooded the fields," Matsegora added.