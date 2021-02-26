Russia Criticizes Biased Media Coverage of WHO Mission to China

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Russia is disappointed by media reports politicizing the World Health Organization's mission to China conducted earlier in February to identify the origins of the coronavirus, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said Friday.

International investigators presented their early findings on February 9. They said they did not find the source of the virus but effectively ruled out that it came from a lab.

"It is too early to make general conclusions.

But we regret to say that some mostly foreign media have commented on how the WHO mission to China was organized and what it found. We took note of some stories that were obviously politically motivated," Maria Zakharova told reporters.

She said speculation on the fact-finding mission which included experts from Australia, Denmark, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, the UK, the US and Vietnam was "not conducive to finding the truth and defeating the COVID-19 pandemic."