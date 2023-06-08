Russia, Cuba Ready to Cooperate in Tourism, Medicine - Russian Cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Russia and Cuba expressed their readiness to cooperate in tourism and medicine, the Russian cabinet said in a statement.

The discussions took place during a meeting on Wednesday in Sochi. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz visited the biomedical laboratories of Sirius Science and Technology University.

"Russia and Cuba discussed implementation of projects in the scientific, educational and tourism spheres.. Joint scientific research is a promising area of cooperation between Russia and Cuba. First of all, this concerns cooperation in biomedicine and biopharmaceutics... The tourism potential of Russia's Krasnaya Polyana all-season resort was presented to the Cuban side in Sochi," the cabinet said.