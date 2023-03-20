Russia Determined to Build Strategic Partnership With African Nations - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russia is determined to build a strategic partnership with African countries and shape the global agenda together, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"I have said more than once that our country is determined to continue to build a strategic partnership with African friends in the full sense of the word, we are ready to jointly shape the global agenda," Putin said at the plenary session of the international parliamentary conference "Russia-Africa in a multipolar world."