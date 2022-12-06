UrduPoint.com

Russia Discourages West From Pushing Its Interest At BTWC Review Conference - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Russia Discourages West From Pushing Its Interest at BTWC Review Conference - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Russia hopes that Western states will not put its interests first at the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) review conference in Geneva, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention is taking place in Geneva where the member-states will analyze the implementation of the document, outline the directions of work for the new review cycle. The conference provides an opportunity to unite the efforts of the international community around a pragmatic, non-discriminatory and forward-looking agenda. We hope that the Western States will not sacrifice it to their own narrowly self-serving interests as they did with the NPT Review Conference," Lavrov said in a video address to the participants of the Moscow Conference on Nonproliferation.

The 9th Review Conference of the Biological Weapons Convention is taking place in Switzerland from November 28 to December 16. The convention prohibits the development, production and stockpiling of biological and toxin weapons, and advocates their destruction.

During its special military operation in Ukraine, Russia says it has discovered a network of more than 30 biological laboratories on Ukrainian territory. According to Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the chief of Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops at the Russian Defense Ministry, the Pentagon has been running secret biolabs in Ukraine for years, researching highly dangerous pathogens and exporting biological samples in breach of the BTWC.

In September, a consultative meeting of the states parties to the BTWC was held at Russia's initiative. In October, Moscow brought the issue of violations of the BTWC by Ukraine and the United States to the UN Security Council. The US, the United Kingdom and France voted against the resolution on the international investigation into the case, while Russia and China supported the document. Other countries, including India, Mexico and NATO member Norway, abstained from voting.

Related Topics

India NATO Resolution United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia China Nuclear Pentagon France Norway Geneva United Kingdom United States Switzerland Mexico September October November December From

Recent Stories

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

22 minutes ago
 Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfie ..

Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfields

22 minutes ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

22 minutes ago
 Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, ..

Two street criminals held, snatched mobile phone, smart watch recovered

25 minutes ago
 Govt not in favor of early elections: Rana Tanveer ..

Govt not in favor of early elections: Rana Tanveer Hussain

25 minutes ago
 South Korean Police Arrest First 2 Officers Involv ..

South Korean Police Arrest First 2 Officers Involved in Itaewon Tragedy - Report ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.