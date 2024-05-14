Open Menu

Brazil's Flooded South Paralyzed As Rivers Swell, Again

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Brazil's flooded south paralyzed as rivers swell, again

CANOAS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Rivers in south Brazil rose anew Monday as flood rescue efforts intensified and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva conceded authorities had not been "prepared" for a disaster of such magnitude.

More than 600,000 people have been displaced by heavy rains, flooding and mudslides that have ravaged the southern Rio Grande do Sul state for about two weeks.

At least 147 people have been killed and more than 800 injured in the deluge, and rescuers searched Monday in boats and on jet skis for 127 people reported missing.

Hundreds of cities and towns and part of the regional capital Porto Alegre -- a bustling city of 1.4 million inhabitants -- have been under water for days, with streets turned into waterways.

"It is a catastrophe for which we were not prepared," Lula said in a conference call with Finance Minister Fernando Haddad and Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite.

The state remained paralyzed Monday, with some 360,000 pupils not in school, the international airport shuttered, and numerous roads and bridges impassable.

Many farms were also underwater in a region that supplies more than two-thirds of the rice consumed in Brazil. The Federal government has said it would import 200,000 tons of rice to guarantee supplies and preempt price speculation.

Some 80,000 people have found refuge in schools, sports clubs and other buildings transformed into makeshift shelters.

The floods are the latest weather extreme to hit Brazil, following record-breaking forest fires, unprecedented heat waves and drought.

The government and experts have blamed the El Nino weather phenomenon, exacerbated by climate change.

Rains eased on Monday, but fresh downpours over the weekend caused rivers to swell once again.

"It is not the moment to return to homes in risk zones," Leite urged residents of affected areas on Monday.

Lula put off a state visit to Chile to focus on the disaster, and said he would visit the region for a third time on Wednesday.

The president also announced he would propose suspending Rio Grande do Sul's debt payments to the state for a period of three years. The plan needs approval by Congress.

The Guaiba, an estuary bordering Porto Alegre which overflows when its level reaches three meters (about 9.8 feet), hit a historic high of 5.3 meters last week, and is rising again after receding briefly.

Municipal officials have erected a sandbag barrier in the city center to try and keep the deluge away from a water pumping station serving several neighborhoods of the capital.

In Canoas on the outskirts of Porto Alegre, residents were rescuing whatever belongings they could from their homes.

"It flooded in October, and now again. This time I lost everything," 58-year-old stonemason Alcedir Alves told AFP.

Leite said the worst-affected families will receive the equivalent of about $400 for "rebuilding their lives."

Brazil's federal government last week vowed some $10 billion for reconstruction.

"We are experiencing the aftermath of an endless drama here in Rio Grande do Sul," Deputy Governor Gabriel Souza told broadcaster Globo on Monday.

In Porto Alegre, aid workers continued to deliver food, drinking water, medicine and clothing -- much of it donated -- to displaced residents.

This is "the largest logistics operation in the history of the state," said Leite.

Among those seriously affected are about 80 Indigenous communities, according to the Indigenous Missionary Council of Brazil.

The government said it had delivered food parcels and drinking water for 240 Indigenous families in the Taquari Valley.

The heavy rains have also led to the flooding of the Uruguay River which flows between Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Related Topics

Injured Weather Governor Sports Import Flood Water Drought Visit Rio Grande Canoas Porto Alegre Price Argentina Brazil Chile Uruguay Turkish Lira October Congress From Government Billion Million Airport Rains

Recent Stories

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘s ..

Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’

8 hours ago
 Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid ..

Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil

9 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.

9 hours ago
 ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on ..

ECP suspends membership of 77 lawmakers elected on reserved seats

9 hours ago
 N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-see ..

N.Ireland court blocks UK law to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda

9 hours ago
 UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls f ..

UN security staff killed in Gaza; Guterres calls for probe

9 hours ago
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GP ..

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI releases latest free model GPT-4o

9 hours ago
 22 people still missing as S.Africa building colla ..

22 people still missing as S.Africa building collapse death toll rises

9 hours ago
 Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns ..

Dazzling auroras fade from skies as sunspot turns away

9 hours ago
 Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liqu ..

Police arrest 03 accused, recover motorcycle, liquor

9 hours ago
 Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

Chinese firms exit Romania solar tender

9 hours ago
 New province to enhance development process in Sar ..

New province to enhance development process in Saraiki belt: Kundi

9 hours ago

More Stories From World