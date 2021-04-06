UrduPoint.com
Russia Does Not Want Escalation In Ukraine, Will Guarantee Own Security Anyway - Diplomat

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:10 PM

Russia does not want tensions around Ukraine to escalate but will certainly ensure its security no matter what happens, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Russia does not want tensions around Ukraine to escalate but will certainly ensure its security no matter what happens, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We will certainly ensure our security and protect our interests in any case. We do not want escalation, but we are ready for any kind of developments," Ryabkov said, asked if Moscow believes the US could send troops to Ukraine after supplying lethal weapons to Kiev.

"It is clear for us that those who formulate the Ukraine policy in Washington have no idea what they are doing, so we can expect anything. We are guided by this understanding when we take relevant measures," Ryabkov added.

The Russian diplomat expressed the belief that the US should pay attention to the "growing revanchist sentiment" in Kiev.

"Kiev absolutely rejects the Minsk agreements, this is the root cause of the escalation that we see today," Ryabkov noted.

