Russia, Egypt Discuss Ethiopian Renaissance Dam - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin had a phone call with Egyptian Ambassador in Moscow Ihab Nasr to discuss the latest developments around the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile river, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

The UN Security Council met to discuss the GERD dispute on July 8. Shortly before that, Ethiopia informed Egypt and Sudan that the filling of the dam entered its second phase.

"They exchanged opinions on the issues pertaining to Russia-Egypt cooperation at the UN, including in the context of the Security Council discussion on the situation with the GERD plant on the Blue Nile river," the ministry said in a statement.

Since 2011, the Ethiopian government has pushed ahead with the construction of what is set to become Africa's largest hydroelectric power plant. Egypt and Sudan oppose the project over concerns that the dam will affect their water security.

