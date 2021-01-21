(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russia expects the administration of Joe Biden to keep campaign promises on Iran and, most importantly, on the return to the nuclear deal, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

Former President Donald Trump took the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), citing Tehran's lack of compliance. However, the other parties to the deal said they would remain compliant. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said earlier in the day that Iran would implement its commitments under the United States' resumed implementation of the nuclear accord.

"We expect the administration of Democrats to keep campaign promises on Iran. Above all, on the return to the JCPOA. We expect it to help resume political dialogue and de-escalate the situation in the Persian Gulf," the diplomat said.

The United States will reciprocate in kind to Iran's resumed compliance with the nuclear deal, but would seek a broader agreement to cover issues like its missile program and malign activities, the nominee for Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a Senate panel on Tuesday.