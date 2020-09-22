Russia Expects to Reach COVID19 Vaccine Maximum Production Level in 2021 - Trade Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russian companies plan to reach the maximum capacity of COVID-19 vaccine production by February 2021, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said.

"We expect that in October there will be 500,000 vaccine doses, by the end of the year - 2 to 3 million doses. We plan to reach maximum capacity by February of next year," Manturov told the Russian Izvestia newspaper.

The trade minister stressed that the delivery of the Russian coronavirus vaccine to other countries stipulates organizing joint production ventures and collaboration with foreign healthcare systems, and will not negatively affect domestic vaccine supplies in Russia.

On August 11, the Russian government officially registered the world's first coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V.

Russia has since reached agreements with more than 20 countries to deliver over a billion doses of the vaccine and agreements with five nations to mass produce it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian government on Monday to finalize the timetable of shipments of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Belarus by October 15.