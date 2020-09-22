UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Expects To Reach COVID19 Vaccine Maximum Production Level In 2021 - Trade Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:10 AM

Russia Expects to Reach COVID19 Vaccine Maximum Production Level in 2021 - Trade Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russian companies plan to reach the maximum capacity of COVID-19 vaccine production by February 2021, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said.

"We expect that in October there will be 500,000 vaccine doses, by the end of the year - 2 to 3 million doses. We plan to reach maximum capacity by February of next year," Manturov told the Russian Izvestia newspaper.

The trade minister stressed that the delivery of the Russian coronavirus vaccine to other countries stipulates organizing joint production ventures and collaboration with foreign healthcare systems, and will not negatively affect domestic vaccine supplies in Russia.

On August 11, the Russian government officially registered the world's first coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V.

Russia has since reached agreements with more than 20 countries to deliver over a billion doses of the vaccine and agreements with five nations to mass produce it.

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian government on Monday to finalize the timetable of shipments of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Belarus by October 15.

Related Topics

World Russia Vladimir Putin Belarus February August October Government Industry Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian President review bilat ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

8 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

6 hours ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

6 hours ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.