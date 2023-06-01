UrduPoint.com

Russia Expects Ukraine To Adhere To IAEA's Principles On ZNPP Security - Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 05:10 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Russia expects Ukraine to adhere to five principles proposed by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi regarding the nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Thursday.

Grossi has outlined five principles to ensure nuclear safety at the ZNPP, including eliminate risks of attacks and non-usage of npp facilities as a storage for weapons.

"Of course, we expect that Kiev will comply with the five points formulated by the director general of the IAEA and voiced by him at the UN Security Council on May 30, concerning nuclear safety at the ZNPP," Ulyanov said, adding that he does not exclude the possibility that Kiev will violate the first principle on the inadmissibility of attacks on ZNPP.

The diplomat also said that Russia does not expect to see Kiev being pressured by the West when it comes to compliance with IAEA principles. He also called these principles "a step towards the right direction."

Russia did not yet discuss with Grossi his possible visit after he made proposes on the ZNPP nuclear safety, Ulyanov mentioned.

