Russia Facing Increase in Number of More Contagious Omicron Subvariants - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Russia has been facing an increase in the number of more contagious subvariants of the Omicron coronavirus strain, the Russian consumer rights watchdog said on Wednesday, recommending people with chronic diseases to wear masks in public places.

"Citizens are advised not to neglect basic precautionary measures due to an increasing proportion of new Omicron subvariants, which are characterized by greater transmissibility, in the strain composition," Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

Vulnerable categories of people, including those with chronic diseases, should wear masks and use antiseptics, the watchdog said. In addition, the population is still advised to undergo COVID-19 revaccination every six months.

At the same time, the new Omicron coronavirus subvariants are unlikely to increase the number of hospitalizations and severe cases of the disease, according to Rospotrebnadzor. Moreover, the growing number of COVID-19 infections in Russia does not require the introduction of any restrictions, the watchdog said.

In June, Russia detected the first cases of the new ВА.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron coronavirus strain, which have resulted in a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country due to their higher transmissibility. According to the data collected in the last two weeks, ВА.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus together account for 38.86% of new COVID-19 infections in Russia. The majority, or 56.13%, of new cases in the country is represented by the BA.2 subvariant, which has also appeared to be more contagious than the original BA.1 subvariant, accounting for 3.8% of infections. Meanwhile, the Delta coronavirus strain stands at 1.21%.

In total, over 18 million people have been infected in Russia during the COVID-19 pandemic. The country's total coronavirus death toll amounts to 381,669 cases.

