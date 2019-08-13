(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service refused on Tuesday to comment on the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU)'s claim that a Russian diplomat, allegedly involved in spying, had been expelled from the country.

"We do not comment on this statement," a representative of the Foreign Intelligence Service told Sputnik.

The SBU said earlier in the day that it had established that Russian intelligence agencies recruited in 2014 a person living in western Ukraine. This person was allegedly providing data to a Russian "spy" working under the guise of the Russian Consulate General in Lviv. The SBU added that the "spy" had been declared persona non grata and expelled from the country.