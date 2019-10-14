UrduPoint.com
Russia Frigate Test Fired Kalibr Cruise Missiles In Eastern Mediterranean - Ship Commander

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 07:30 AM

Russia Frigate Test Fired Kalibr Cruise Missiles in Eastern Mediterranean - Ship Commander

TARTUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The Russian frigate Admiral Makarov test fired Kalibr cruise missiles as part of the drills in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, the ship's commander, Capt. 2nd Rank Anton Kuprin, told reporters on Monday.

"All the armament of the ship has been checked in combat within the last two years. The firing exercise involved the use of Kalibr [cruise missiles] and air defense systems ... The vessels of this project [Admiral Grigorovich-class, or Project 11356Р/М] have repeatedly fulfilled tasks in the Mediterranean Sea and today that is likely to be the most modern weapon of Russia," Kuprin told reporters.

More Stories From World

