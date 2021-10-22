Russia Fulfills Plans for Transition to 'Green' Economy - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Russia as a whole is implementing plans for a transition to a "green" economy, and will insist at the Glasgow climate conference that its carbon absorption capabilities be taken into account, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"Our energy balance is more 'green' than in many other industrially developed countries of the world. In general, we are fulfilling the plans so far. We will insist on taking into account our absorption capabilities: our forests, our seas, and those territories connected to the ocean," he said.