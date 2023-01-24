UrduPoint.com

Russia Grants Brazil's Request To Swap BRICS Presidency In 2024 - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Russia Grants Brazil's Request to Swap BRICS Presidency in 2024 - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Russia has agreed to an earlier request by Brazil to swap its 2025 presidency in BRICS with Brasilia in order to give the Latin American nation free reins to host the G20 summit in 2024 without having to also preside over the regional economic bloc that year, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in January, Brazil asked its BRICS partners to consider delaying its presidency of the group by one year, namely from 2024 to 2025, as the country will also chair the G20 in 2024.

"In 2019, Brazil formally asked Russia to change the order of the BRICS presidency on an exceptional basis due to Brasilia's plans to lead the G20 in 2024," the ministry said.

"Of course, we responded positively to the Brazilian partners' request. The agreement was supported by the other members of the group and was secured through an exchange of diplomatic notes."

BRICS is an association of the world's major developing economies which was formed in 2006 to enhance cooperation among these nations and elaborate common approaches to global economic challenges. The association comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa but is looking to accept new members. Potential candidates for accession are Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Related Topics

India World Exchange Iran Russia Turkey China Egypt Brasilia Lead Argentina Brazil South Africa Saudi Arabia January 2019 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Electricity completely restored across Pakistan: E ..

Electricity completely restored across Pakistan: Energy Minister

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th January 2023

4 hours ago
 Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln ..

Ukrainian Conflict to Cost German Economy $190Bln or 4.5% of GDP in 2023 - Study

13 hours ago
 US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to ..

US House Oversight Chair Seeks Info on Visitors to Biden's Home Amid Documents S ..

13 hours ago
 19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

19 people shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.