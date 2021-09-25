Russia Has No Information About Europe Rejecting Parliamentary Elections Results - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Moscow has no information that Europe officially rejects the results of recent legislative elections in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"We have no indication that anyone there officially rejects the results of our elections, which have just been announced, we have no such information," Lavrov told a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.