BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The German government expects that the return of the Siemens-made gas turbine from Canada will remove all obstacles to Russia's gas supplies pumped via Nord Stream 1 to Europe, deputy spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said on Monday.

"It is clear that Russia justified the cut in supplies by the fact that the turbine did not return from Canada. This reason is thus removed, an agreement has been reached with Canada that the turbine will return, and it will be delivered to Russia. We welcome this decision by our Canadian partners (as) this eliminates the main reason why less gas is being supplied," Hoffmann said at a briefing.

Energy ministry spokeswoman Susanne Ungrad said that the details on the shipment of the turbines are addressed by Siemens.

On Sunday, Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson said that Ottawa made a decision to return the Nord Stream 1 turbines to Germany to help Europe have access to "reliable and affordable energy.

The equipment was grounded in mid-June when Ottawa banned the export of engines, software, electronics and aircraft to "deny Russia access to goods and technology that could benefit their military." At the same time, Russia's Gazprom significantly reduced gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline citing technical issues at the Portovaya compressor station, where only three gas compressor units were functioning after Siemens delayed planned repairs.

Earlier in the day, the pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, announced it would stop the deliveries for maintenance, including testing of mechanical components and automation systems. Maintenance is expected to take place between July 11 and 21. Some countries, including Germany and Austria, have expressed fears that the supplies may decline or halt once the work is completed.