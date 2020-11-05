UrduPoint.com
Russia Hopes All US Gov't Agencies To Continue Work Despite Election Uncertainty - Source

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) Russia hopes that all US government agencies will continue functioning without any issues amid lingering uncertainty over the result of the presidential election, a source in the Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

The election took place on Tuesday, but a number of people had voted early. Several key states are still counting the ballots, and the winner cannot be declared with certainty for now.

President Donald Trump needs 56 members of the electoral college to win, Democratic challenger Joe Biden needs six.

"They sre still counting votes, but things continue happening, and we need to work together within UN, in the Security Council. The government agencies must work in any case, Pentagon, CIA, the State Department. They should have an organized transfer of power so that there would not be any problems, so that the government agencies could work," the source said.

