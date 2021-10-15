UrduPoint.com

Russia Hopes AUKUS Will Adhere To Nuclear Nonproliferation Obligations - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:38 PM

Tussia hopes that the participants to the AUKUS alliance will strictly adhere to their commitments in the field of nuclear nonproliferation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told UK Ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Tussia hopes that the participants to the AUKUS alliance will strictly adhere to their commitments in the field of nuclear nonproliferation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told UK Ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert.

The parties held a meeting on Friday, during which they exchanged views on the creation of a new AUKUS partnership by the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The hope was expressed that the AUKUS participants would strictly adhere to their obligations in the field of nuclear nonproliferation," the ministry said following the meeting.

The interaction in the AUKUS format will create difficulties in the field of arms control, Ryabkov noted.

"It was noted on the Russian side that the possible consequences of the formation of AUKUS were still being studied. At the same time, it is already obvious that interaction in this format will not contribute to the solution of the tasks of strengthening international security and stability and will create difficulties in the field of arms control," the ministry said.

