MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) Russia is convinced observer status at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) will strengthen the effort to safeguard principles of international law, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Speaking at NAM's 60th anniversary forum, taking place in Belgrade, the Russian minister criticized "ongoing attacks on the UN Charter" as well as attempts to replace the U-centered framework of international relations with other initiatives such as "the so-called rules-based order.

" Russia's top diplomat also expressed his belief that the movement could resist such attempts through joint action.

"I hope that Russia's status of an observer will further facilitate the effectiveness of our joint work, mutual support and coordination of actions in defense of the principles of international law in the interest of democratization of international relations," Lavrov said.

The Non-Aligned Movement is a forum of 120 developing states not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc.