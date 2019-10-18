UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Hopes To Boost Security Cooperation With Brazil - Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 01:41 AM

Russia Hopes to Boost Security Cooperation With Brazil - Official

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Russia sees the need for closer cooperation with Brazil in the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking and transnational gangs, the secretary of Russia's Security Council said Thursday.

"We think it is important that we continue our constructive dialogue with Brazil in the sphere of security both in bilateral and multilateral formats," Nikolai Patrushev said.

Patrushev spoke at a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart, Augusto Heleno, in Brasilia. He thanked the Brazilian national security official for hosting the gathering and said he wanted to discuss key matters of regional and global security.

Related Topics

Russia Brasilia Brazil

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over pilgrim de ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbi ..

2 hours ago

Exports, economy graph increasing by better polici ..

2 hours ago

Trump Says US-Turkish Ceasefire Saved Kurdish Live ..

2 hours ago

National Bank of Pakistan collecting Rs25 instead ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.