Russia Hopes to Boost Security Cooperation With Brazil - Official

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Russia sees the need for closer cooperation with Brazil in the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking and transnational gangs, the secretary of Russia's Security Council said Thursday.

"We think it is important that we continue our constructive dialogue with Brazil in the sphere of security both in bilateral and multilateral formats," Nikolai Patrushev said.

Patrushev spoke at a meeting with his Brazilian counterpart, Augusto Heleno, in Brasilia. He thanked the Brazilian national security official for hosting the gathering and said he wanted to discuss key matters of regional and global security.