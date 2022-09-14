UrduPoint.com

Russia Imposes Sanctions Against 30 UK PR Experts - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Russia Imposes Sanctions Against 30 UK PR Experts - Foreign Ministry

Russia has imposed sanctions against 30 PR experts from the United Kingdom and representatives of the defense lobby, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Russia has imposed sanctions against 30 PR experts from the United Kingdom and representatives of the defense lobby, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the ongoing unfriendly course of the British government ...

a decision was made to include 30 leaders of British structures responsible for the coordinated promotion of the anti-Russian information agenda, as well as representatives of the UK defense lobby, to Russia's 'stop list' (travel ban list)" the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that Russia will continue adding UK nationals to the sanctions' list.

Related Topics

Russia United Kingdom From Government

Recent Stories

Italy Not Listed in Report on Alleged Financing of ..

Italy Not Listed in Report on Alleged Financing of Foreign Parties by Russia - O ..

50 seconds ago
 Floods in Pakistan Show Inadequacy of Global Respo ..

Floods in Pakistan Show Inadequacy of Global Response to Climate Crisis - Guterr ..

53 seconds ago
 Guterres Says Multiple Famines Possible This Year ..

Guterres Says Multiple Famines Possible This Year Despite Grain Deal

3 minutes ago
 Chairman SECP for developing capital market by inc ..

Chairman SECP for developing capital market by increasing investor base

3 minutes ago
 Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: What we know

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: What we know

3 minutes ago
 PILDAT releases 4th parliamentary year's comparati ..

PILDAT releases 4th parliamentary year's comparative performance report of provi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.