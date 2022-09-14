Russia Imposes Sanctions Against 30 UK PR Experts - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Russia has imposed sanctions against 30 PR experts from the United Kingdom and representatives of the defense lobby, the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Over the ongoing unfriendly course of the British government ...

a decision was made to include 30 leaders of British structures responsible for the coordinated promotion of the anti-Russian information agenda, as well as representatives of the UK defense lobby, to Russia's 'stop list' (travel ban list)" the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that Russia will continue adding UK nationals to the sanctions' list.