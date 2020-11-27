Russia in Contact With Turkey on Karabakh Settlement - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Russia is in contact with Turkey on the settlement in Karabakh, Spokeswoman for the Russian foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"As for our work with Turkey, it is being carried out via different channels. There are political and diplomatic contacts, contacts between our militaries. The tone is definitely set by the heads of state who regularly discuss the situation in the region," Zakharova told a briefing.