ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Russia does not have any objections to Algeria's accession to the BRICS group of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, Russian Ambassador to Algeria Valeryan Shuvaev said on Thursday.

In August, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that the country is ready to join BRICS, adding that almost all conditions for this have been met.

"Russia has no objections to Algeria's desire to join BRICS. Presidents Tebboune and (Vladimir) Putin discussed this issue," Shuvaev told the press.

In July, Iran and Argentina also expressed their readiness to become full members of BRICS.

On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the current agenda of BRICS does not include issues regarding the bloc's expansion or changing its official name.