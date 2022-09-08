UrduPoint.com

Russia In Favor Of Algeria's Accession To BRICS - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Russia in Favor of Algeria's Accession to BRICS - Ambassador

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Russia does not have any objections to Algeria's accession to the BRICS group of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, Russian Ambassador to Algeria Valeryan Shuvaev said on Thursday.

In August, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that the country is ready to join BRICS, adding that almost all conditions for this have been met.

"Russia has no objections to Algeria's desire to join BRICS. Presidents Tebboune and (Vladimir) Putin discussed this issue," Shuvaev told the press.

In July, Iran and Argentina also expressed their readiness to become full members of BRICS.

On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that the current agenda of BRICS does not include issues regarding the bloc's expansion or changing its official name.

Related Topics

India Iran Russia China Vladimir Putin Argentina Algeria Brazil South Africa July August All

Recent Stories

Rupee continues to its value against US dollar

Rupee continues to its value against US dollar

30 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja expresses concerns over Afghani spectat ..

Ramiz Raja expresses concerns over Afghani spectators' violent attitude

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan-US relations heading in positive directio ..

Pakistan-US relations heading in positive direction: FM

2 hours ago
 Is British PM Liz Truss fan of Taylor Swift?

Is British PM Liz Truss fan of Taylor Swift?

3 hours ago
 LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return ..

LHC judge excuses to hear Maryam's plea for return of her passport

3 hours ago
 'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz ..

'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz criticizes PTI chairman

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.