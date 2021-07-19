The 2021 edition of the INDRA joint Indian-Russian naval exercise will be held in Russia's Volgograd Region on August 1-13, the Defense Ministry's Southern Military District said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The 2021 edition of the INDRA joint Indian-Russian naval exercise will be held in Russia's Volgograd Region on August 1-13, the Defense Ministry's Southern Military District said on Monday.

"From August 1 to August 13 of this year, a joint Russian-Indian exercise INDRA-2021 will be held at the Prudboy training ground of the Southern Military District in the Volgograd Region. The events are planned to involve about 80 servicemen of the Southern Military District's motorized rifle unit, and some 80 servicemen of the armed forces of India," the military said.

During the drills, the two armies will be tasked to destroy a mock enemy in a specially-built settlement with three streets and 50 residential buildings, as well as several mobile targets.

This year's exercise aims to prepare the military units of both countries for the joint fight against terrorism.

INDRA-2020 was held in the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.