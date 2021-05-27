Russia Interested in Development of Cooperation With Gabon - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday said that his country was interested in enhancing bilateral ties with Gabon.

"We are interested in the consistent strengthening of friendly relations between our countries, in the development of bilateral cooperation in all areas. We see a reciprocal attitude on your part, as it was confirmed during the meeting of our presidents in July 2018," Lavrov said at a meeting with his Gabonese counterpart, Pacome Moubelet Boubeya.

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Gabonese leader Ali Bongo Ondimba took place on July 14, 2018, in Moscow, within the framework of Ondimba's visit to Russia on the occasion of the FIFA 2018.

The Russian foreign minister added that he expected to discuss the cooperation of both nations in certain international organizations, primarily, the United Nations.

For his part, Boubeya noted that Gabon counted on Russia's help to boost the country's development.

"We would like to note that our country is now actively increasing its efforts to improve the quality of life of our population, and here, of course, we are very much counting on the help of the Russian Federation. Here I would apply the following metaphor: we would like not to be given a hand but a handshake," the top Gabonese diplomat said.

Russia has been providing the central African nation with military support to tackle poaching activities, as well as humanitarian aid in the field of education, culture, and trade.