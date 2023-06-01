WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik on Wednesday that he has sent a protest note to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Melanie Joly to urge them to condemn the recent drone attacks on Moscow and the Moscow region.

"Officially, Canada is in silent mode.

In this regard, following our diplomatic practice, I was forced to draw the attention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by issuing a personal demarche note to him. Yesterday, I sent it to him and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joly to describe the specific details of the latest attempt to strike Moscow with unmanned aerial vehicles," Stepanov said.

The note emphasizes that "Russia calls on Canada to take an unequivocal position in condemning this terrorist act," the diplomat noted.