Russia Made All Efforts to Make Sure Summit With US Will Be Positive

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russia made all efforts in preparation for the Wednesday summit with the United States to make sure that its outcomes are positive, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will meet on Wednesday in Geneva.

"Today is a very important day. The leaders of Russia and the United States are meeting in Geneva. The world is following this event with the utmost attention. The Russian side, in preparation for the summit, did its utmost to ensure that it was positive and showed successful results that would allow stopping the further deterioration of bilateral relations and starting an upward movement," Ryabkov said.