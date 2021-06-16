UrduPoint.com
Russia Made All Efforts To Make Sure Summit With US Will Be Positive

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:59 PM

Russia made all efforts in preparation for the Wednesday summit with the United States to make sure that its outcomes are positive, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will meet on Wednesday in Geneva.

"Today is a very important day. The leaders of Russia and the United States are meeting in Geneva. The world is following this event with the utmost attention. The Russian side, in preparation for the summit, did its utmost to ensure that it was positive and showed successful results that would allow stopping the further deterioration of bilateral relations and starting an upward movement," Ryabkov said.

