Russia May Abolish Age Limit for Officials Appointed by President in Some Cases - Bill

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted a draft law to parliament proposing an extension or abolishment of the age limit for state civil service officials in exceptional cases, according to an entry in the Russian lower house's e-depository on Friday.

The Russian law currently sets the age limit for civil servants at 65 years.

"A civil servant who has reached the age threshold of service and occupies a position in the higher management might be granted an extension of age threshold of service to 70 years," an explanatory note to the bill read.

The proposals make the extension applicable to the "most experienced and highest-skilled managers" and in exceptional cases, even drop the age limit altogether.

"In exceptional circumstances, the said age limit does not apply to the extension of civil service term for civil servants whose appointment and dismissal from office is carried out by the president of the Russian Federation," the note read.

To become a law, a bill in Russia has to survive three readings at the lower house, be approved by the upper house and then signed by the president.