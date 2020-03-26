Russia May Defeat Coronavirus in Less Than Three Months - Putin

Russia may defeat the coronavirus in even less than three months, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Russia may defeat the coronavirus in even less than three months, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"My colleague expects we will defeat the coronavirus in two or three months already.

This is a fine forecast, since in many countries people say the war will be going on for a very long period of time ... We will certainly get this situation over, and I hope even earlier than you have said [two or three months]," Putin said at a meeting with Russian business persons.