Russia May Vaccinate 60% Of Population Against COVID-19 In 1 Year - Rospotrebnadzor

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:21 PM

Russia may vaccinate 60 percent of the population against the coronavirus, this is a very serious achievement, the head of Russian consumer watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Russia may vaccinate 60 percent of the population against the coronavirus, this is a very serious achievement, the head of Russian consumer watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Friday.

"Several figures were announced today ...

that we can inoculate 60 percent of the total population in the first year ... this is a very serious achievement," Anna Popova said at a meeting with epidemiologists.

She noted that immunization should be massive, but it should be organized so that people are immune by the beginning of the epidemic season, by fall.

