Russia Mulls Expanding Energy Cooperation With Sudan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2022 | 08:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Russia and Sudan are discussing potential expansion of cooperation in the oil sphere beyond just production, Dmitry Semenov, the Director of the Department of International Cooperation of the Russian Energy Ministry, said.

"Together with companies, we have agreed to discuss expanding areas of cooperation in the oil sector beyond just production, to also look at technologies for enhanced oil recovery, utilization of associated gas, oil refining, petrochemistry, and education," Semenov said on Friday, at a meeting of the Russian-Sudanese intergovernmental commission in Moscow.

He added that Russian companies are also ready to participate in projects for the construction of hydro and thermal power plants in Sudan and Russia also has something to offer in terms of solar energy.

Speaking at the Friday meeting of the Russian-Sudanese intergovernmental commission, the head of Sudan's oil production department said that his country was interested in cooperating with Russia in the gas sphere and asked to introduce Russian companies that would be ready to take part in such joint projects.

