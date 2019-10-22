Russia Needs Additional Military Equipment to Patrol Syria-Turkey Border - Shoigu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Russia has enough military police units deployed in Syria to conduct patrols in line with the Russia-Turkey memorandum, but additional military equipment will be needed, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

"If we talk about today's tasks, there are plenty of them.

If we talk about the future, we have a number of territories which, due to the establishment of normal peaceful life there, do not need this," Shoigu said after talks on Syria between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"As for the additional units: ... we can't say right away, we are counting. But we will certainly need additional equipment for patrolling because it is a rather long border and patrolling should be serious and thorough in order to prevent any serious incidents there, especially since the patrols will be joint," Shoigu stressed.